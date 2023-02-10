Accident on Highway 24 leaves at least one dead Thursday evening, multiple injured

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — An accident on Highway 24 between Calhan and Falcon left one dead Thursday evening.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved two vehicles and shut down Highway 24 at South Fairplay Road.

As a result of the crash, a 58-year-old man is dead. A male passenger and two minors were found with the man in the vehicle at the time with injuries. They have been taken to a local hospital. There is no information at this time as to the severity of their injuries.

A 41-year-old woman was the driver of the other vehicle and has been flown to a local hospital as a result of her injuries. There is no other information on her condition at this time.

There is no information at this time as to what the cause of the accident was, or if speed, alcohol, or drugs were involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

