Accident closes all four directions at Powers and North Palmer Park overnight

Crews are continuing work early Monday morning to repair traffic lights.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 08:30:02-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews are continuing work early Monday morning to repair traffic lights damaged by a traffic accident that took place late Sunday evening at Powers Boulevard and North Palmer Park Boulevard.

The accident damage was first announced around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday night by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) via Twitter.

Police said a suspected drunk driver crashed into traffic lights. The driver was taken to the hospital and charged with a DUI.

All four lanes have been reopened and repairs to the traffic lights has been completed.

News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
____

