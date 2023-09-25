Accident closes all four directions at Powers and North Palmer Park overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews are continuing work early Monday morning to repair traffic lights damaged by a traffic accident that took place late Sunday evening at Powers Boulevard and North Palmer Park Boulevard.

The accident damage was first announced around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday night by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) via Twitter.

Police said a suspected drunk driver crashed into traffic lights. The driver was taken to the hospital and charged with a DUI.

UPDATE: Powers / Palmer Park Bl is closed in all 4 directions while traffic lights are repaired due to a traffic accident. Could be another 2 hours. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 25, 2023

All four lanes have been reopened and repairs to the traffic lights has been completed.

News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

