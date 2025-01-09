Watch Now
Accident blocking the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
COLORADO SPRINGS — The entire intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard following a traffic accident.

Details about the accident are limited at this time but expect a heavy first responder presence on scene. The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.

___



____

