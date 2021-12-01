Accepting donations on Giving Tuesday

Whether its money, goods, or donating time, non-profits are always looking for help so they can give back, for them today marks the start of their year-end push to help others.

Kate Nicely spent a portion of her day donating items to Westside CARES.

"Giving for me is very important, community is huge and we're very fortunate to live here where we have hundreds of non-profits to give to," said Nicely.

Westside CARES is a non-profit that provides those in need with everything from food to financial assistance.

"We work with people experiencing homelessness, people experiencing poverty and a lot of people just like me who had a devastating circumstance that put them behind," said Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside CARES.

Giving Tuesday is a special day for the organization.

“While we have a lot of partners and organizations that support our work, we also need an influx at the end of the year to match the escalating need that we see for families, for people in our communities that are struggling," said Milligan.

Nicely says she is proud to be able to give back, and Giving Tuesday is a bonus for her, especially this time of year.

"Holidays are never easy so it's always on my mind to be considerate and remember others during times of unfortunate and I don't have to stress right now," said Nicely.

While 'Giving Tuesday' is only one day out of the year, she plans to continue donating, and hopes others will do the same.

"I always plan to give. I give if I can at least every month,” said Nicely.

Westside CARES also helps people with their healthcare needs. They have a nurse on site and have a weekly doctor's clinic.