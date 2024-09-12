Watch Now
Academy School District 20 students participate in Day of Service on September 11

Students in District 20 took part in honoring the lives and service of those we lost on September 11th. As part of this national day of service and remembrance, Ranch Creek Elementary students put together birthday boxes for those in need in our community. The boxes are filled with everything to make a cake, some decorations and handmade cards from the students and will be given to the Salvation Army.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After seeing how Americans came together following the tragedy of 9/11, September 11th was established as a national day of service and remembrance.

In fact, September 11 has since become federally recognized as the largest service day in the U.S.

This year, Academy School District 20 students took part in honoring the lives lost by giving back.

News5's Brie Groves learned more about the service project by visiting Ranch Creek Elementary, where staff and students put together birthday boxes for those in need within our community.

Ranch Creek Elementary will be donating nearly 100 birthday boxes to the Salvation Army to be distributed.
