Academy School District 20 holds job fair

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy School District 20 held a hiring event today at the administration building on Chapel Hills Drive. About 150 people showed up today at the D-20 education and administration building on Chapel Hills Drive.

"We're really trying to fill out vacancies...especially the ones that impact students directly,' said Cameron Smart, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources with D-20, 'Whether it's in the classroom as a teacher...we gotta get kids to school...as well to make sure we have safe facilities."

Positions include teachers, para-professionals, bus drivers, crossing guards, and more.

Interested applicants can apply on their website.

