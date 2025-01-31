Academy School District 20 bus involved in minor 'fender bender' Friday morning

GLENEAGLE — Some Academy School District 20 students had an extra delay getting to school on top of a two-hour delay in place for the district.

According to a district spokesperson, the accident involved two vehicles behind the school bus, which caused one vehicle to collide with the back of the bus.

The district is considering the accident a "minor fender bender". The school district says their driver was not at fault in the accident.

The accident happened at the intersection of Struthers Road and North Gate Boulevard.

The bus was carrying only a few students at the time of the accident and paramedics were called to the scene and cleared all students before they were taken to school, according to the school district.

It is unclear if the other drivers involved in the accident were seriously injured.

___





____

