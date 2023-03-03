Academy District 20 names next superintendent finalists

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Friday, March 3rd the finalists for the next superintendent of Academy School District 20 were announced by the Academy District 20 Board of Education.

The board announced four finalists set to replace the current Superintendent Tom Gregory. Born and raised in Academy District 20 Tom Gregory has been the serving superintendent for 11 years.

Below is a list of candidates in ABC order and short biographies provided by the district:

Ms. Becky Allan

Ms. Allen is the current Chief Financial Officer of ASD20. She previously served as ASD20 Executive Director for Learning Services, Director for Assessment, and Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School Principal. Ms. Allen also has served as Assistant Principal, teacher on special assignment, Dean of Students, and mathematics teacher in both Colorado and New Jersey.

Mrs. Jinger Haberer

Mrs. Haberer is the superintendent of the Ellensburg School District in Ellensburg, Washington. She previously served as the Assistant Superintendent of Student Achievement for Poudre School District in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and in Aurora, Colorado Public Schools as Director of Student Achievement, Hinkley High School Principal, Aurora Hills Middle School Principal, Assistant Principal, and Athletic Director. Mrs. Haberer has also taught secondary science, language arts, and math in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Nevada.

Dr. Bill Siebers

Dr. Siebers is the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Thompson School District in Loveland, Colorado. He previously served as Executive Director of Human Resources and as Principal of Turner Middle School in the Thompson School District. He has also served as Assistant Middle School Principal, Dean of Students, and mathematics teacher in both Colorado and Arizona.

Mr. Brett Smith

Mr. Smith is the current Chief Operating Officer of ASD20. He previously served as Timberview Middle School Principal in ASD20, and Assistant Middle School Principal in Fountain-Ft. Carson District 8, and as a behavior specialist, special education coordinator, and special education teacher.

The district says that two community presentations will be held during the next two weeks for families and students that would like to learn more about the candidates and their backgrounds. Those events are below:

Community Presentations at Liberty High School

Wednesday, March 15, from 6 – 8:30 p.m.



These presentations will not be live-streamed or recorded and the order of presentations will be randomly assigned.

Community Presentations during the Board of Education Meeting

Thursday, March 16, from 5 – 7:30 p.m.



These presentations will be live-streamed and recorded. Seating in the Board Room is limited, and is therefore first-come, first-served.

Following these events, the district plans to send out a survey collection feedback on the candidates that will be live from March 15th - March 17th.

The BOE in executive session on Friday, March 17 will perform a final interview, and the BOE hopes to formally announce its selection for the district’s next Superintendent before the coming Spring Break.

You can learn more about each candidate and view their applications and resumes here.

____

