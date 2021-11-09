Academy District 20 investigation states students taped masks to faces based on teacher guidance

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to a statement from Academy School District 20, the district has concluded an investigation into allegations of teachers at Chinook Trail Middle School taping face masks to students' faces.

The allegations surfaced on October 15, when a parent came forward with concerns to school administration.

The district held a meeting Monday night with the families of students impacted by the allegations. The families were told teachers did not tape masks onto the faces of some students, but did tell students to tape the masks if they were unable to keep them on properly. According to the district, "students believed they were required, by a teacher, to use tape to affix their mask to their face."

During the investigation, more than 100 students were interviewed along with 10 teachers and staff, according to Principal Tom Andrew.

The investigation found the four teachers involved with 'Team 642' did violate policy and procedure. However, the district cited confidential personnel matters when stating no details will be provided on whether any disciplinary action will take place.

A spokesperson with the district shared the following letter provided to parents and guardians from the members of the teaching staff.