Academy District 20 hosting job fair, hiring more than 100 staff positions

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County Academy District 20 will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, February 22.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Liberty High School (8720 Scarborough Dr., Colorado Springs, 80920).

According to D20, the district is hiring over 100 staff positions including;



Teachers

Bus drivers

Paraprofessionals

Security officers

Custodians

Crossing guards

You can explore open positions at various D20 schools on their website.

Attendees will have the ability to meet with different representatives from D20 schools and district departments to inquire about open positions and sign up for same-day interviews.

Job applications can be completed before the job fair, or during, with a Human Resources representative for assistance.

You can register for the job fair here. D20 urges attendees to bring multiple copies of their resumes.





