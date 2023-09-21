Abandoned gas station burns overnight in Colorado Springs, causing lane shutdowns

COLORADO SPRINGS — Westbound lanes of Fillmore Street were closed at North Arcadia Street Thursday morning after the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) extinguished a working structure fire at an abandoned gas station on North El Paso Street.

CSFD first reported the fire around 3:00 a.m. via Twitter.

Engine 6 is on scene at 3013 N EL PASO ST A Structure Fire st an abandoned gas station. Crews are defensive #PIOresponding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 21, 2023

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Drivers who use Fillmore Street are being encouraged to find and use alternate routes.

News5 will update this story when more information is learned.

