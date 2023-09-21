Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Abandoned gas station burns overnight in Colorado Springs, causing lane shutdowns

Lanes of Fillmore Street were closed Thursday morning after CSFD extinguished a structure fire
Posted at 6:19 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 08:19:46-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Westbound lanes of Fillmore Street were closed at North Arcadia Street Thursday morning after the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) extinguished a working structure fire at an abandoned gas station on North El Paso Street.

CSFD first reported the fire around 3:00 a.m. via Twitter.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Drivers who use Fillmore Street are being encouraged to find and use alternate routes.

News5 will update this story when more information is learned.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give A Book - Right Rail Promo

If You Give A Child A Book