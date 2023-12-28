AARP shares top scams to know in 2024 to help consumers be prepared

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we set our sights on 2024, AARP is warning seniors and their families about some of the top scams it expects to see people struggle with in the new year.

Consumer protection experts say a common theme for scammers in 2024 will be recycling age-old scams and supercharging them by making them more sophisticated with new technology.

”We want to make sure they are protected from frauds and scams," said State Director for AARP Colorado Sara Schueneman "Unfortunately it’s happening more often than we recognize.”

She says work is going on statewide to make sure seniors targeted and impacted by fraud and scams get the support and help they need.

”We have literally hundreds of volunteers who have been impacted by scams or are here to support you when something like that happens,” she said.

AARP recently released this list of the top scams to watch out for in 2024. They include...



Check Scams: Specifically check cooking, where thieves take a digital picture of a stolen check and use commercially available software to alter it.



Specifically check cooking, where thieves take a digital picture of a stolen check and use commercially available software to alter it. The use of voice software and AI to create a deep fake of your voice : Fraudsters will use this to try to open accounts in your name– or even to launch a grandparents scam.

”The one that’s the most scary for me is the grandchildren one where you pick up the phone and your grandchild is theoretically on the phone saying they need help," Candace Lehmann told News5. "So my suggestion and I’ve done this with my kids is get a code word. So, if you have a code word and it’s mentioned it’s real. If not, just hang up.”

A few other scams AARP says to be aware of in 2024...



Imposter scams on social media: Fraudsters have been known to pretend to be famous people and celebrities with the hopes of connecting with you and asking for information and money.

Sweepstakes scams: – Both through the mail and over the phone people are told they won big money and just need to give up information or pay taxes on the phony prize.



– Both through the mail and over the phone people are told they won big money and just need to give up information or pay taxes on the phony prize. Scams centered on the Olympics in Paris : Targeting unsuspecting consumers with schemes centered on travel, safety, and even tickets to the events.

With all these ways scammers could be attacking our aging loved ones in the new year, AARP leaders say it’s why it’s so important they have someone to trust.

Here is the link to AARP's 2024 top scams list along with some advice to help you respond and stay safe.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.