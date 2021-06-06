AAA launches online driving course for teens, amid more fatal accidents

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we continue to drive change in Southern Colorado, this is the most dangerous time of year for teen drivers in our state.

Triple A says traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for American teens between ages 16 and 19. On average, 40 people are killed in teen-involved crashes every year in Colorado.

To prevent more deaths, AAA has launched its "How to Drive" curriculum, online, directly to Colorado students.

"The pandemic has taught everybody just how much we can do virtually, and that now includes driver's ed," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA.

It's a 30-hour, interactive course approved by the state of Colorado for all classroom driver's ed requirements. Parents should still find their teen an in-person class to pair with their online lessons.

"Generally it is dangerous to be a teen driver and it's dangerous to share the roads with teens. It's not their fault. They are inexperienced and can make more mistakes on the road that can be fatal," McKinley explained. "It's a smart investment to find an in-person instructor, and we can help with that too."

Parents should also teach by example and minimize risky behavior when they drive. It's also a good idea to establish a parent-teen driving agreement.

