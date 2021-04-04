A year ago this church went virtual; Now it's hosting Easter egg hunts

COLORADO SPRINGS — Before any eggs were found and cracked, bibles were opened first at the Salvation Army Church in the Springs.

On Easter Sunday morning, parishioners were able to gather among one another, when unlike a year ago, things look drastically different. As the pandemic was ushered in, churches began to close.

"Last year we were really bummed. That was when the pandemic first got here and we usually attend the Salvation Army church services on Sunday ," explained parishioner Maria Robinson.

Robinson says Easter traditions are important to her and her family, and the pandemic only made her lean on her faith more.

"We still have to be really safe in what we do, and have respect for everyone around us," Robinson said.

Captain Doug Hanson remembers having to preach sermons virtually in front of an empty congregation, this time last year.

"Having gone from online to in-person, it's great. We are really excited about it," Hanson said.

Hanson says he hopes one message stuck with his congregation.

"Jesus saves and that's still the message today," He said.

An Easter egg hunt was held right after services. Kids of all ages got to search for golden eggs to get prizes.

For more information on the Salvation Army church services, click here.