A worker at Pueblo Steel Mill died in an accident

PUEBLO — According to a post on the Pueblo County Coroner's Twitter account, a worker died at the EVRAZ Steel Mill in Pueblo on Tuesday.
According to the coroner, James Fiddler, 55, of Tennessee, died as a result of a work-related accident. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
News 5 has not learned what caused the accident.
This is a developing story.
