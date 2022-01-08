Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

A worker at Pueblo Steel Mill died in an accident

items.[0].image.alt
Elizabeth Daniel
Plumes of dust and smoke were visible from the EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel mill Saturday afternoon. An executive at the plant said that seven employees were injured.
Elizabeth Daniel photo EVRAZ cropped.jpg
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 20:36:34-05

PUEBLO — According to a post on the Pueblo County Coroner's Twitter account, a worker died at the EVRAZ Steel Mill in Pueblo on Tuesday.

According to the coroner, James Fiddler, 55, of Tennessee, died as a result of a work-related accident. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

News 5 has not learned what caused the accident.

This is a developing story.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Covering Colorado

Help your Boulder County neighbors