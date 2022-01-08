A worker at Pueblo Steel Mill died in an accident

PUEBLO — According to a post on the Pueblo County Coroner's Twitter account, a worker died at the EVRAZ Steel Mill in Pueblo on Tuesday.

According to the coroner, James Fiddler, 55, of Tennessee, died as a result of a work-related accident. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

News 5 has not learned what caused the accident.

This is a developing story.

