A Widefield School District employee is being charged with felony child abuse

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a Widefield School District 3 employee, Terrance Stanley for alleged child abuse.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Wednesday, December 18.

Stanley has been with the Widefield School District since November 2016 and works as an armed safety and security guard. He has been placed on administrative leave during this investigation.

He has been charged with felony child abuse.

Charging documents say that during lunch break, the boy was "goofing around" and " tapped Terrance on the head and Terrance grabbed him by his right wrist and twisted it backward" and the boy began to cry.

The court documents say the boy's family later took him to urgent care where they determined he could have a fractured elbow.

Court records show Stanley appeared in court Friday on a felony child abuse charge and posted a 10 thousand-dollar bond for release.

His next court date is December 26.





