A weekly veteran support group is coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) is offering a free and weekly veteran support group starting Tuesday. The group will meet on Tuesday nights starting at 7 p.m. at the Hillside Community Center.

"It's really easy to feel alone when it comes to mental illness because it's not as visible compared to physical illness or disabilities," said the co-facilitator and administrator of the DBSA Dare Hickman.

Tom Noonan, a Coast Guard veteran, tells me he's regularly been attending these support groups over the last 20 years.

"When you walk into the room with fellow veterans, there's kind of a bond right there from the get-go," he says. "I think veterans are more open to listening to other veterans, and I also think veterans are much more open and sharing with other veterans."

He encourages all veterans in the area struggling with anything like isolation, depression, and PTSD to give these groups a shot.

"I think the hardest step is getting out the door and into the meeting. There's no reason to be afraid or concerned. You're among veterans. We have a facilitator who is trained and also a veteran. And you are welcome," Noonan says. "Because you have something to share with us, and we have something to share with you."

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our Newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.