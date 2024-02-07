Watch Now
A water main break has occurred in Pueblo around 29th Street and Country Club Drive

Alan Knight
Posted at 6:56 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 08:56:38-05

PUEBLO, Colo. — A water main break has occurred in Pueblo.

The break is located near 29th Street and Country Club Drive.

According to the Pueblo Water Works, the break was reported around 6:20 a.m.

Crews are on site and have shut it down to an acceptable level.

Emergency locate services and a dig crew have been dispatched.

KOAA will post updates as we receive them.
