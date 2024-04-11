A traffic accident on Union Boulevard is causing a blockage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) reports a traffic accident on southbound Union and Ranch Lane.

Southbound Union Boulevard is closed due to blockage.

CSPD has not reported a cause of the accident as of now, and ask those to avoid the area while they handle the situation.

Here is a live traffic mapto view closures in the area.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.