A traffic accident on Union Boulevard is causing a blockage

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 6:34 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 08:34:25-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) reports a traffic accident on southbound Union and Ranch Lane.

Southbound Union Boulevard is closed due to blockage.

CSPD has not reported a cause of the accident as of now, and ask those to avoid the area while they handle the situation.

Here is a live traffic mapto view closures in the area.
