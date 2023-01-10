A thousand plus acres eyed for open space park east of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a plan in the works to create a network of open-space parks on the east side of Colorado Springs.

City parks leaders have already secured land at Corral Bluffs and Jimmy Camp northeast of the airport.

Now they have their sights set on another thousand acres in the same area called Wild Horse Ranch.

“It's rolling prairie land, there are some very big trees along a beautiful pond. We saw antelope out on the property when we went to look at it,” said Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Director, Britt Haley.

The city has many popular open space parks on the west near the mountains.

On the east side, Corral Bluffs and Jimmy Camp are in the development stage.

The $ 7.5 million Wild Horse Ranch property is adjacent.

“This property being just south of Corral Bluffs fits into that map really wonderfully in terms of realizing our goal of having all that connection,” said Haley.

The vision is neighboring parks complimenting each other.

“The nice thing that we see there is that to the extent that Corral Bluffs has these truly unique fossil discoveries, this property may allow for more recreational use,” said Haley.

For this proposal to move forward there has to be approval by the Colorado Springs City Council.

If that happens, planning for this new park could start as soon as June.

