A stegosaurus nicknamed Apex will be auctioned in New York. Its remains show signs of arthritis

Pamela Smith/AP
Part of a stegosaurus skeleton is displayed at Sotheby's New York in New York, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jul 15, 2024

COLORADO — The nearly complete fossilized remains of a 161-million-year-old stegosaurus discovered in Colorado in 2022 will be auctioned by Sotheby's in New York next week, auction house officials said.

The dinosaur that Sotheby's calls Apex stands 11 feet (3.3 meters) tall and measures 27 feet (8.2 meters) nose to tail, according to Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture.

The stegosaurus, with its distinctive pointy dorsal plates, is one of the world's most recognizable dinosaurs.

Apex, which Hatton called "a coloring book dinosaur," was discovered in May 2022 on private land near the town of Dinosaur, Colorado. The excavation was completed in October 2023, Sotheby's said.

Though experts believe stegosauruses used their fearsome tail spikes to fight, this specimen shows no signs of combat, Sotheby's said. The fossil does show evidence of arthritis, suggesting that Apex lived to an advanced age.

Hatton said Apex was found "with the tail curled up underneath the body, which is a common death pose for animals."

The dinosaur will be auctioned on July 17 as part of Sotheby's "Geek Week" series.

Sotheby's is estimating that it will sell for $4 million to $6 million, but that's just an educated guess

"This is an incredibly rare animal," Hatton said. "A stegosaurus of this caliber has never sold at auction before, so we will find out what it is actually worth."
