A state trooper relives his near-death experience; move over or slow down law can save lives

Nearly every week, a first responder is killed while helping a roadway crash nationwide
Colorado State Patrol says nearly every week a first responder is killed in this country while helping a roadway crash. 11 troopers have been killed in Colorado as drivers failed to move over or slow down around emergency vehicles. Two state patrol troopers were hit within 24 hours last week. News5's Lindsey Jensen talks with one about what happened.
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 21:10:40-05

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO— Did you know 11 Colorado State Patrol Troopers were struck and killed because other drivers fail to yield? Two were hit within 24 hours just last week— thankfully neither was hurt.

"Seeing this [trend] already, I'm concerned for my officers' safety," said CSP District 1 Major Darce Weil.

Nationally, 50 were killed since the beginning of 2023. CDOT and CSP addressed the rising number of deaths and injuries of first responders on roadways locally.

"We've addressed it multiple times and the fact that we have to keep on addressing is astonishing," said Trooper Cameron Gill.

Trooper Gill was one of the troopers hit last week. He went back to Highway 470 where his car got hit. Debris and skid marks remain as he relived the moment.

"It kind of hit home like it's an eye-opening experience," said Trooper Gill. "It kind of changes how I patrol and investigate crashes.

"Colorado implemented the Move Over or Slow Down law in 2005. Fines are up to $300.

"It still baffles me that not a lot of people understand and know that this is a law," said Trooper Gill.

CSP and CDOT flash warning lights and signs ahead of the crash.

"This is our office, we're out here every day and we want to go home as well," said Trooper Gill.
