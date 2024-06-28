A staple in the Pueblo basketball community is getting an upgrade

PUEBLO, Colorado — A staple in the Pueblo basketball community is getting major improvements.

The courts known as "The Slabs" are in for a makeover as construction begins to tear down and replace the facilities for the hoopers.

Located on Elizabeth Avenue, The Slabs has seen thousands of basketball players enjoy their courts.

Those passing by will always see the courts jam-packed with children and adults alike honing their craft, fiercely competing, and having fun with friends.

Years of extensive use have seen the courts begin to fade and look a bit worse for wear, but the new renovations will see the courts get a long-awaited fresh face.

Basketball fans in Pueblo will surely appreciate an iconic hooping spot in the city receiving the treatment it deserves, all while keeping the grit and tradition of streetball alive.

___





Tally of whether people in Colorado Springs planned to watch presidential debate Tally of whether people in Colorado Springs planned to watch presidential debate. News5 wanted to find out how much our community cared. Are people in Colorado Springs going to watch presidential debate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.