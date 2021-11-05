A second In-n-Out Burger opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — If the line is too long at the new Colorado Springs In-n-Out Burger there is relief right around the corner. On Friday, Nov. 5 a new "In-n-Out Burger" location is opening in Colorado Springs.

The new restaurant will be located at 2895 New Center Point Road, which is in east Colorado Springs right off of Powers Boulevard.

It comes almost a year after the first "In-n-Out" location opened in Colorado Springs at 1840 Democracy Point near Interquest Parkway and Voyager Parkway.

In-n-Out came to the state in 2020 with the first location opening in Aurora where people famously waited as long as 14 hours to get takeout from the restaurant.

In-n-Out announced in a press release that Adam Kraft, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 23 years, will manage the new location.

The restaurant also plans to employ approximately 80 In-N-Out Burger Associates with a starting wage of $17.00 per hour.

There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 76 guests.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In-N-Out currently has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

