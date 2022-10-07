A seasonal hobby brings much-needed business to small mountain towns

A lot of people are hitting the road to see the aspens during this time of year stopping in mountain towns which means a welcome boost to business.

Several businesses along mountain roads tell KOAA News5 they see revenue dip after kids go back to school.

Then, November is typically one of their slowest months. But during the fall, aspen season, they see a spike in customers who happen to stop in and others who make it a tradition.

The most popular reason for a stop at the general store is for ice cream.

So many people are expected this weekend that staff spent the day making extra waffle cones.

