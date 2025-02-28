A road rage incident in Cañon City leaves one man in the hospital, according to police

CAÑON CITY — The Cañon City Police Department reported early Friday morning that a road rage incident sent one man to the hospital.

Police say that around 2:20 a.m. officers were sent to the Love's Truck Stop at 690 Doc Holiday Dr. in Cañon City after they received reports that a man was shot.

When they arrived, officers interviewed two witnesses and the victim about the incident. The group told police the incident happened on Hwy 50 and involved a beige sedan with one person in the car.

The victim and the witnesses said the person in the beige sedan revealed a gun and shot at the victim's car, hitting the victim in the foot.

The victim and the two witnesses then drove to the truck stop.

They described the shooter as a white man, approximately 60-65 years old, with blonde or gray facial hair. He was last seen driving southbound on Mackenzie Ave. from Hwy 50.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and they encourage anyone with any information to contact the Cañon City Police Department at (719)276-5600.





