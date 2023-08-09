Watch Now
A project to improve fish habitats and fishing opportunities at Monarch Park Campground will begin soon

Posted at 4:04 PM, Aug 09, 2023
SALIDA — The Salida Ranger District on the Pike-San Isabel National Forest & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands will start dredging two ponds at the Monarch Park Campground from Aug. 14th to Sept. 1st.

This project is being done to provide the fish there a better habitat and thus improve fishing opportunities in partnership with the following agencies:

Through these partnerships, costs to improve the campground were minimized.
Both Forest Service Road 231 and the Monarch Park Campground will remain open for the duration of this project. Visitors are encouraged to use extra caution around the large trucks and heavy equipment that will be used.

For more details, contact the Salida Ranger District at (719)539-3591 or email janelle.valladares@usda.gov.
