A Potential Problem For Back To School Day - D12 Students Return While Roadwork Is Still Happening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Students in the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 head back to class today and tomorrow. But there's road work to maneuver around at a couple of schools.

There are actually two construction projects in the area. One is right in front of the high school and the other is up the hill on Cheyenne Blvd.

Let me show you a closer look at the work happening here. The area of concern is highlighted in red. That's where roadwork is happening directly in front of the schools.

The project on Cheyenne Blvd is with Colorado Springs Utilities. Crews are working on a gas line there... They say things are going on schedule with that.

The second project on Cresta Road in front of the high school is a city project with 2C.

Again, kids are set to come back today and the work still isn't complete. So, I asked D-12's superintendent if teachers will excuse a tardy for a student caught up in the traffic. He says they absolutely plan on being flexible with tardiness during the construction. I'm also told the work will be worth the wait...

"And I know that they are working very diligently in fact the last couple of weeks as I've been driving around our school district I have noted and been impressed with a number of additional support staff and workers from our city and subcontractors who are working diligently to finish up projects.">

The schools in the area have staggered starts, so it should reduce some traffic backups, but still expect delays.

I asked why the work wasn't finished before school started. They didn't answer that but did tell me it should be complete by Monday.

Peak tells me their start date was made abundantly clear to the city but understands that construction projects don't always go as planned.

