A portion of southbound I-25 is to close for several nights next week temporarily

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will temporarily close I-25 South at South Academy Boulevard for several nights next week as a part of a traffic switch to the final lane alignment for the MAMSIP project.

Crews will remove barriers, install signs, and complete drainage installation during the nights of October 1 through October 4.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

A detour will be in place: Southbound I-25 traffic will exit at South Academy Boulevard (exit 135), travel to the CanAm Highway (US 85/87), turn south, and continue to Santa Fe Avenue to re-enter I-25 (MP 128).

Temporary full closure of I-25 South between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue:



Tuesday, October 1 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

I-25 South traffic will exit at South Academy Boulevard (exit 135) and travel to Highway 85/87, turn south, and continue to Santa Fe Avenue to re-enter I-25

Temporary full closure of I-25 South between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway:



Wednesday, October 2, and Thursday, October 3 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Friday, October 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-25 South traffic will exit at South Academy Boulevard (exit 135) and travel to Highway 85/87, turn south and continue to Mesa Ridge Parkway, turn west, and re-enter I-25 ,k

For more on the impacts, click here.

___





City Council Approves New Cannabis Ordinance In what has now been labeled a 'de facto' ban on recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs, mixed opinions over the ordinance have emerged. City Council votes through new zoning restrictions on retail cannabis shops

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.