A portion of southbound I-25 is to close for several nights next week temporarily

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will temporarily close I-25 South at South Academy Boulevard for several nights next week as a part of a traffic switch to the final lane alignment for the MAMSIP project.

Crews will remove barriers, install signs, and complete drainage installation during the nights of October 1 through October 4.

Temporary full closure of I-25 South

  • Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • A detour will be in place:  Southbound I-25 traffic will exit at South Academy Boulevard (exit 135), travel to the CanAm Highway (US 85/87), turn south, and continue to Santa Fe Avenue to re-enter I-25 (MP 128).

Temporary full closure of I-25 South between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue:

  • Tuesday, October 1 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • I-25 South traffic will exit at South Academy Boulevard (exit 135) and travel to Highway 85/87, turn south, and continue to Santa Fe Avenue to re-enter I-25

Temporary full closure of I-25 South between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway:

  • Wednesday, October 2, and Thursday, October 3 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • Friday, October 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • I-25 South traffic will exit at South Academy Boulevard (exit 135) and travel to Highway 85/87, turn south and continue to Mesa Ridge Parkway, turn west, and re-enter I-25 ,k

For more on the impacts, click here.

___



____

