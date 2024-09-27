A portion of southbound I-25 is to close for several nights next week temporarily

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will temporarily close I-25 South at South Academy Boulevard for several nights next week as a part of a traffic switch to the final lane alignment for the MAMSIP project.
Crews will remove barriers, install signs, and complete drainage installation during the nights of October 1 through October 4.
Temporary full closure of I-25 South between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue:
- Tuesday, October 1 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- I-25 South traffic will exit at South Academy Boulevard (exit 135) and travel to Highway 85/87, turn south, and continue to Santa Fe Avenue to re-enter I-25
Temporary full closure of I-25 South between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway:
- Wednesday, October 2, and Thursday, October 3 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- Friday, October 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-25 South traffic will exit at South Academy Boulevard (exit 135) and travel to Highway 85/87, turn south and continue to Mesa Ridge Parkway, turn west, and re-enter I-25 ,k
