A portion of Galley Road set to close for eight months starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The section of Galley Road between E San Miguel Street and Moffat Circle will be closed for eight months starting Monday, April 8.
During this time, several work operations will take place to rolacte utilities, replace a Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) pipeline and construct a new bridge.
The Galley Road Bridge Replacement Project will replace the bridge over W Fork Sand Creek with a new bridge that's better equipped to handle high-flow events and transportation needs.
Travelers should plan for extra travel time and seek alternative routes.
The following detours will be marked:
- eastbound travelres will be redirected at N Murray Boulevard to either turn left towards Palmer Park Boulevard or to turn right towards E Platte Avenue
- westbound travelers will be redirected at Wooten Road to either turn right towards Palmer Park Boulevard or to turn left towards E Platte Avenue
Access will be provided to properties adjacent to the utility trench work.
Those looking to access the ENT Credit Union on Galley Road should approach from the west. Those looking to access other Galley Road businesses should approach from the east.
