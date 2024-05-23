A person was found injured on the road by an intersection, victim of a shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) reports that they found an injured person on an off-ramp near the intersection of I-25 and S. Nevada Avenue.

The victim was discovered Thursday morning around 6 a.m.

Police first responded to reports of an incident involving a vehicle but upon arrival are now investigating the incident as a shooting.

Roads in the area are being blocked off due to the investigation.

CSPD asks drivers to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

This is an ongoing investigation.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

