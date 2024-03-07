A nurse who helped care for a newborn share the same birthday on the extra day of a leap year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sometimes we as people have inexplicable connections to each other that are forged from sheer chance, timing, and affinity.

One such case happened right here in Colorado Springs.

On Feb. 29, a leap year day, a child was born at the local Children’s Hospital, making him one of those select few who get to experience having their birthday on a leap year’s extra day.

An even rarer instance is to have the nurse, Vanessa Wormack, who helped him with his first steps in this big world, share the same birthday.

Vanessa is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse, and was working on a leap year for the first time at the Children’s Hospital.

She helped tend to and care for him following his birth, and had the opportunity to bond with him.

While she had that intrinsic bond with him, she says it is truly wonderful to share those moments following his birth because she has never had the opportunity to care for a baby that had the possibility of having the same birthday as her.

Four years down the road she will be turning seven in leap years, while he will be turning one.

She will continue to help check in on him over the next couple of months as they monitor his progression and development.

Vanessa said it will take time for him to grow big and strong, but he is doing well.

When they celebrate their next birthday, I’m sure Vanessa will always remember these tiny strings that connect them forever.

