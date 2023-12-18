'A nice little surprise': Pianists greet travelers coming home for the holidays at DIA

DENVER — The travel forecast from AAA expects airports will be "the busiest they've ever been over the year-end travel period" this year.

7.5 million people are anticipated to fly by AAA this holiday season, more than 2019's record 7.3 million passengers.

As travelers arrive at Denver International Airport (DIA), they are greeted by pianists filling the Great Hall with music. Many times, the tunes are Christmas music.

“It's just a nice little surprise. You come up from the train, and here's a piano," Jimmy West, one of the pianists at DIA, said. “Flying can be a tiring, tough experience... So, I think music is wonderful.”

Different pianists will be in the arrivals area of the Great Hall from December 12-23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.