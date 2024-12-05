A new state-regulated psychedelic therapy program will be launched in 2025

DENVER — The Healing Advocacy Fund (HAF) briefed members of the public on the future of Colorado's psychedelic therapy program, which is scheduled to be launched in 2025.

The organization spearheaded the Oregon program over a year and a half ago after voters passed a measure that legalized regulated psilocybin in Oregon, commonly known as mushrooms.

Colorado voters passed the Colorado Natural Medicine Health Act in November 2022. The passing of this act decriminalized five naturally occurring psychedelic substances in December 2022.

Taylor West, the Executive Director of HAF, gave an overview of what the state-regulated program is going to look like in its implementation.

"In Colorado, we know that we're dealing with a mental health crisis, much like we are in the rest of the country, and that's part of the reason that psychedelic therapy has been supported by voters and by many in the mental health care field. This current crisis is large. It is ongoing." Taylor West, Executive Director of the Healing Advocacy Fund

The four-step process includes assessment, screening, preparation, and administration.

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) and the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) will be the main state agencies that have formulated the statewide implementation plan.

Panelists from the HAF were adamant about informing people that the upcoming program will be heavily regulated by state facilities.

According to their presentation, a rigorous training program will also be implemented before licensed professionals can receive their license to facilitate the therapy program.

This training will include;



150 hours of coursework (remote or in-person)

40 hours of supervised practice (in person)

50 hours of consultation while providing services

Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification

As of now, Colorado has already approved 10 training programs.

The State of Colorado will begin accepting applications for licensed facilitators and healing centers on December 31, 2024.

West also indicated that facilitators with one year of experience from Oregon will be able to apply for a license here in Colorado.

Arapahoe County Commissioner Jessica Campbell was a speaker at the briefing and advocated for the program's implementation.

"It's no secret that our nation and our state are facing a persistent mental health crisis, and it's time to embrace innovative treatments that can help make a difference."



"That's why I'm proud to say that Arapahoe County is leading on this issue and ensuring that members of our community who are suffering can benefit from safe, facilitated psilocybin therapy and can access it at designated sites in our community."



You can find the HAF's full briefing on YouTube.





Community Members Voice Opinions About Proposed BUC-EE'S Some residents living near the proposed site of a new Buc-ee's convenience store along I-25 and County Line Road are opposing the company's plans. Palmer Lake community reacts to a potential Buc-ee's location in the town

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.