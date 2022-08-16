A new orthopedic center opens in Pueblo West today

PUEBLO WEST — Parkview Medical Center held a ribbon cutting today for its new Orthopedic center in Pueblo West.

The group says it's the only center of its kind in the area that will be able to help with the 5,000 Orthopedic surgeries per year.

"This is a big deal,' says Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Shane Rothernel, 'but I mean it is hard to find facilities like this nationwide so to have an orthopedic dedicated hospital there is few of those in the country so I think it is a very big deal to help people of Southern Colorado."

The new facility is planning to be open on September 7.

