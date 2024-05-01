A new donut shop coming to Colorado Springs will help at-risk youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mitchell Yellen says growing up in New York City without his parents in his life was hard. He tells me what really helped him was finding support and a mentor through his grandmother.

"When you grow up like I did, it's really hard to overcome that unless you've got a support system," Yellen says. "I'd go over there on the train from Queens, and she built into my life. She made me realize there was hope, and I did have value because I didn't feel like I had value."

Now, he's opening a new donut shop in downtown Colorado Springs on the corner of South Tejon Street and East Moreno Avenue. Dad's Donuts will focus on hiring and mentoring at-risk youth in Colorado Springs.

"I think there are a lot of kids that feel like they don't have value until somebody says 'You're a diamond in the rough. There's something special in you and I want to bring that out," Yellen told me.

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs says despite challenges like inflation and high-interest rates, the area has been doing well.

"Over the last decade, we've seen about $2.3 billion of investment into the downtown area which is great," said Austin Wilson-Bradley with the Downtown Partnership. "Downtown generates about 7 times the amount of sales tax per acre than the citywide average. So really, that's an economic powerhouse there."

Wilson-Bradley says more and more people have been visiting, shopping, and choosing to live downtown. He sees that as a positive direction for the future.

"The demand is there, absolutely. We've seen four straight quarters of decreasing vacancy rates for those units," he said.

Yellen thinks his croissant donuts, otherwise known as cronuts, will be more than just a tasty treat: they can help provide support and love to an underserved community.

"Pouring that love into their lives and bringing that hidden gift or talent out gives them a chance to make something of their life!" said Yellen.

Dad's Donuts will open on June 7, National Donut Day.

