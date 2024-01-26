COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs has been asked to shelter-in-place Friday morning.

The alert was issued around 7 a.m. for a neighborhood south of Carmel Community School.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they were executing a warrant, but could not share any further details on the matter.

According to the CSPD, the suspect has barricaded themselves, and are asking for all residents of the neighborhood to remain indoors.

They also say for external people to stay away from the area.

KOAA News5 will continue to post updates as we receive them.

