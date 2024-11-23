A motorcyclist who died following an accident earlier this month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist who died after an accident on the southeast side of Colorado Springs earlier this month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 29-year-old Cody Zimmerman.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says according to their investigation, Zimmerman was traveling south on Monterey Road when a vehicle made a u-turn.

At that time, CSPD says Zimmerman, who was speeding, hit the vehicle.

This is the 47th traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. At this time last year, they say there were 45 traffic deaths.

Background Information

A motorcyclist is dead following an accident on Sunday, November 3 on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to a post in the CSPD online blotter, the accident took place just before 5:00 p.m. that day in the 1900 block of South Monterey Road.

Police responded to the location after reports of an accident involving a vehicle and motorcycle. When they arrived, they reported finding the motorcyclist, later identified as Zimmerman, in the roadway and unresponsive.

Despite lifesaving efforts from CSFD and AMR when they arrived, Zimmerman died on the scene.

