A middle school student from Monument has had his first novel published

MONUMENT, Colo. — An eighth grader from Monument, Colorado has achieved the incredible dream of having his own book published.

Ian McLean, a student at Lewis Palmer Middle School, wrote his new book, Broken Hearts, over the course of the last year.

Broken Hearts is a dark and suspenseful story about a curse that sweeps through the streets of 1850’s London.

The story follows two characters, Ted and Arthur, as they navigate all the physical, mental, and emotional turmoil that the curse leaves in its wake.

Ian has previously spent his time writing short stories, but finally realized his dream of making the jump to writing a novel.

One of his greatest inspirations is the famed writer Edgar Allen Poe, and he wanted to make his own story following in the footsteps of his idol.

Another person who helped inspire Ian and was integral to this process was his English teacher, Mrs. Baker.

Mrs. Baker was a key figure in the book’s process, whether it be her role in helping get the book published or something as simple as helping proofread, she wanted to help Ian reach his goal, and even worked outside of work hours to help him.

One of the great things she did happened before Ian had even put pen to paper. She sat down with him and asked him what success meant to him.

To which Ian responded, “Writing a story and having it published.”

At that moment, Ian couldn’t have imagined that his future would hold those desires, but a year down the road he is exactly where he wanted to be.

Ian’s inspiring journey has also forged the path for a community to gather behind it.

He received plaudits from teachers both past and present, and even had the opportunity to host a book signing at local business Faery Grove.

Ian has accomplished an incredible goal and the community around him is raving about how proud they are.

His book was released on Amazon on Feb. 14.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.