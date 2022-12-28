A look back at Christmases past in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Christmas has now passed and as 2022 draws to an end, here at News5 we wanted to look to the past before looking forward to the future.

With help of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, we have been able to do just that. Take a look at Christmas through the years in Colorado Springs and some of the images people left behind for us and for the future.

Pictured above is Tejon Street decorated for Christmas from 1935 next to an image of Tejon Street at the 2021 Festival of Lights. Noticeably different is the traffic signal that is in the center of the street.

Pictured above is a photo taken by an unknown photographer at the Downing and Brigham Butcher Shop on Christmas of 1881. George Gerings wears a white apron on the left and Fred Myers in an apron on the right is holding deer antlers. The sign in the background reads: "[C.] W. [Ch]urch & [Co.] Druggist."

A group of men pictured above getting the Colorado Springs Christmas decorations set and prepared around the city. The photo was taken in Downtown Colorado Springs on December 6th, 1926.

Pedestrians pictured above walking along Pikes Peak Avenue on December 22nd, 1930.

Pedestrians crossing at intersections on a day near Christmas in Colorado Springs in 1930. Cars from the street are parked and driving on a busy sunny day before Christmas.

Buildings that can be seen are the Broadmoor Cheyenne Mt. Highway office, Butcher Drug Store; Postal Telegraph, F and C. Shoe Store; Singer Sewing Shop; Hibbards, Murray Drug Store, and the Court House tower is visible in the far right corner.

Pictured above is a program item and menu from the Modern Woodmen of America Sanitorium here in Colorado Springs. Guests and patients could have expected a meal of fried oysters, roasted young turkey, or an option of roast goose, baked apple, and Vienna butter biscuits to name a few.

The Modern Woodmen Of America Sanatorium opened in 1909 after the insurance group The Modern Woodmen of America opened the sanatorium to continue to battle the tuberculosis epidemic that gripped much of the world during the 1880s-1940s.

The Joseph Arnold Chevy Dealer is shown here decorated for Christmas. Stop by and get that classic 1930s Chevrolet ready for your Colorado camping adventure.

Pictured above are kids opening their Christmas gifts at the Myron Stratton Home here in Colorado Springs. The Myron Stratton home opened in 1902. It is unclear when this photo was taken but the home continues to help vulnerable, and impoverished youth in the Colorado Springs area.

Pictured above is the 1903 Christmas program and menu for guests staying at the Antlers Inn over the holiday.

A guest could expect a live musical program featuring Coronation March "The Prophet" by Meyerbeer, a nice Filet of Sole Medicis, or Terrapin Soup Maryland as a few of the dinner selections.

Finally, pictured above is a children's Christmas party from 1912.

A huge thank you to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum for sending us these photos and you can view more on their digital archives site here.

