A Look At The Traffic Impacts After Flooding In Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — Things are drying up out here thankfully. We have been driving around Pueblo all morning looking for trouble spots. We didn’t find any ourselves. I talked with Pueblo Police who say there were some issues last night that they handed over to CDOT and the city streets department.

Pueblo PD tells me that D Street near Illex (off i25 and Santa Fe) was a trouble spot. Another was off McCulley and Abbriendo. As you head out the door this morning you should be fine on the roads. Officers say the main roads are clear, but some side streets could still see some areas with standing water.

It only takes a little bit of water to hydroplane which could potentially create a very dangerous situation. Always stay alert to the roadways, we’ll keep an eye on things out here and keep you updated.





Four rescued from surging Arkansas River in Pueblo Four people were rescued from the surging Arkansas River in Pueblo Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall combined with the annual runoff have contributed to high water levels downstream of the Pueblo Dam. Four rescued from surging Arkansas River in Pueblo

