Hotel Polaris at the United States Air Force Academy set to open this fall

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The construction project, known as True North Commons, is located just outside the North Gate of the Air Force Academy.

The 57 acre development will contain a new visitor center and a brand new hotel. On Wednesday, News5 got a sneak peak at the hotel project and an update on the timeline of the opening.

The 375 room, nine story, Hotel Polaris is expected to open this fall and will be the city's second largest hotel after The Broadmoor. It will offer the following:



conference space

full service spa with six treatment rooms

three flight simulators

six dining options open to the public

Project leaders say this hotel will truly be one of a kind and is a compliment to the other growth projects happening on the north side of Colorado Springs.

"A lot of growth, it's growing in all directions," said Curtis Bova, General Manager of Hotel Polaris. "But, a lot of the growth is going north, and so we feel like it's a tremendous compliment to all of the amenities that are being developed here. Everything from the Ford Amphitheater to, of course, the Hosmer Visitor Center."

True North Commons is a part of four construction projects going on at the Air Force Academy.

The United States Air Force Academy provides updates on construction projects

Another construction project is renovating the Falcon Stadium East Club.

Inside look at Falcon Stadium East Club renovations

