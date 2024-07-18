A look at the Amazon Distribution Center in Colorado Springs during Prime Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday is day two of Amazon Prime Day, and our cameras were at the company's fulfillment center in Colorado Springs as employees worked to get out millions of orders from that facility.

60% of sales for Prime Day come from small and medium sized business, while 8,500 of them are based in Colorado. That team has been preparing for this event for some time now.

This is the 10 year of Amazon Prime Day. This is the first time that there has been same day delivery available from the Colorado Springs facility.

Last year, News5 got a tour of the distribution center's operations during Christmas weekend.

Busy weekend for Amazon's Distribution Center

___





'The heart of Colorado': Nonprofit helps donate El Paso County Fair livestock sales to local shelter The Junior Livestock Sale at the El Paso County Fair teaches children many life skills, and one nonprofit is making sure kids learn another: giving back to the community. Buyers at Junior Livestock Sale have option to donate meat to those in need

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.