A look at resources for addiction across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Addiction is a difficult battle for many across the globe. In light of some local library closures due to meth contamination, I wanted to learn more about the impact something like this can have on the stigma surrounding substance abuse.

Rob Decker struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for 20 years. He says he kept running away from his own problems until a breaking point, crashing a car into a house while intoxicated.

"Under that house I realized I was throwing my whole life away. For what? Because I didn't want to face my problems, deal with my problems, I didn't want to attack these demons head on? In that moment, I made the decision that I was done," said Decker.

Now, he's sober, and currently working to help others facing the same battle in his community. Decker is an Activities Director with Embark, and has started his own softball team of "Recovery Rebels".

He helps people like Brandon Blalock, who has been devoted to turning around his life and serving his community.

“I turned my life completely around., I’m going to college for my EMT certification so I’m definitely motivated to do well," said Blalock.

Sarah Walgenback is the Director fo Substance Abuse Disorder Programming at Diversus Health. She says addiction is not nearly as cut and dry as one might believe.

"Addiction is a disease, it doesn't matter how we got started, it just looks at the inability to stop," said Walgenbach. "Some of the things we try to do is be very non-judgmental, being very open, and meeting clients where they're at".

That attitude, she says, works well with their clients.

"Sometimes it's that hierarchy of needs. If someone is homeless to struggling to find food, not working, they're not going to be focused on treatment. So where can we come in and guide you?".

Addiction Resources

Diversus Health has several peer to peer, housing first, employment, and other programs to help battle addiction.

Embark|PCA Recovery Services builds programs for Coloradans in Recovery, and for people who want to share the Value Of Recovery with others.

Homeward Pikes Peak provides 4 unique services for substance abuse treatment. They include Outpatient treatment for low-income clients, sober living homes for men and women, along with a soon to be open short-term housing option for mothers and their infants.

