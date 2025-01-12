A local dance academy hosted the 7th Annual On the Break U.S. Qualifier

COLORADO SPRINGS — Break dancers of all ages made their way to Colorado Springs to show what they're made of!

It's the On the Break U.S. Qualifier, with a chance to represent America in the World Kidz Breaking Championship in Slovenia.

A development camp set the tone for the competition, and everyone is hoping to make the cut for the world championship.

The hosts of the event are a local team - On the Break Dance Academy.

"They really enjoy going there to represent the USA in Slovenia, so of course we've loved to see them win in Slovenia. We just wish them the best of luck and hope they have fun while doing their best," says Coach Kobe Olson.

This was their 7th U.S. Qualifier event and say this is a celebration of break dancing as much as it is a competition.





