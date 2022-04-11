Watch
A hit and run on a scooter driver in Colorado Springs closes down Murray Boulevard

Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 11, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — Murray Boulevard is closed down at Platte Avenue after a hit and run crash.

Colorado Springs Police say a scooter driver was hit by a car at the intersection by a car, which then ran away from the crash.

The driver of the scooter is being transported to a local hospital, but there's no information on how severe the injuries are.

There is no information on what kind of car it was as of yet.

This is a developing news story. News5 is en route to the scene.
