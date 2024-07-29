A group of CSFD firefighters are helping combat wildfires across several states

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) reports that it has several members of the agency in several western states to assist in fighting wildfires that have broken out.

As of today, July 29th, some of our Colorado Springs firefighters are helping fight wildfires across the Western States, including here in Colorado.



We have two members, a Captain and a Lieutenant in Oregon with the Rocky Mountain IMT 1 managing several fires.



One Fire… pic.twitter.com/z7J62w4lsR — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 29, 2024

Two CSFD firefighters have departed to Oregon to help fight wildfires in the area.

A Captain and Lieutenant from the agency have joined up with the Rocky Mountain IMT 1 crew to offer their assistance as several wildfires in Oregon need to be extinguished.

Another Fire Captain is in Idaho as a part of the Rocky Mountain IMT 3 unit and is assisting in several wildfires in the region.

In Colorado, lightning strikes have caused several wildfires in Mesa Verde National Park. A Fire Lieutenant and two others have cast off to the scene and are set to help in the fire containment.

All of the firefighters at these scenes are part of the Colorado Springs Wildland Program at CSFD and are experts in the field of wildfire management.

The backup shows the initiative and cooperation fire agencies implement when dealing with wildfires. As a state, we have received help from other agencies around the nation for several fires this year and it is great to see our very own firefighters contributing in the same selfless way.

___

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival A thrilling, yet wet event happened this past weekend in Cañon City. The annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival took place and photojournalist Carl Winder shows us what the water means to the community. Annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival takes place through Saturday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.