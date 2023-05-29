Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

A final salute to fallen veterans

Honor Bell Foundation rings bell in remembrance of those who gave all
honor bell.jpeg
KOAA5
The Honor Bell Foundation rings the 1,000 pound bronze bell during a remembrance ceremony at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
honor bell.jpeg
Posted at 10:24 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 00:24:59-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — As Americans pause Monday to remember those who gave their lives in service to the country, a Colorado charity is working to bring a special tribute to families of fallen soldiers in our state.

The Honor Bell Foundation is a nonprofit organization that offers departed veterans and their families a final salute by ringing a 1,000-pound bronze bell.

The Honor Bell first rang at a ceremony at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver in 2016. Foundation volunteers travel with the bell to the Pikes Peak National Cemetery for ceremonies in Colorado Springs on the third Wednesday and Thursday of every month.

CLICK HERE to lean more about the Honor Bell Foundation.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing