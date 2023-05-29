A final salute to fallen veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — As Americans pause Monday to remember those who gave their lives in service to the country, a Colorado charity is working to bring a special tribute to families of fallen soldiers in our state.

The Honor Bell Foundation is a nonprofit organization that offers departed veterans and their families a final salute by ringing a 1,000-pound bronze bell.

The Honor Bell first rang at a ceremony at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver in 2016. Foundation volunteers travel with the bell to the Pikes Peak National Cemetery for ceremonies in Colorado Springs on the third Wednesday and Thursday of every month.

CLICK HERE to lean more about the Honor Bell Foundation.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.