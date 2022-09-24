A fight ensued between Pueblo high school football rivals

What started as a friendly rivalry broke out into a brawl tonight between the Pueblo East Eagles and Pueblo South Colts. Pueblo East was up 23 to 0 when the incident happened.

KOAA News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder was at the game tonight and sent us the footage.

We are unsure what caused the fight or if any disciplinary action will take place.

