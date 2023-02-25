A fatal shooting Friday night in Pueblo left one dead

PUEBLO, CO — A shooting Friday night in Pueblo left one woman dead. Police say the shooting took place around 6:40 p.m.

The Pueblo Police Department says that the shooting took place in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Ave near Gagliano's Italian Market.

Little information is known about the details of the shooting, but Police say one adult male has been taken into custody. An investigation by the Pueblo Police Department is ongoing.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the victim at a later date. This is the second homicide in Pueblo in 2023. This time last year Pueblo had already experienced three homicides.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. This is the 2nd homicide investigation of 2023. If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

____

